GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $97,000 Investment in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

