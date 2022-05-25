GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.23. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.34.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.
About GigaMedia (Get Rating)
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GigaMedia (GIGM)
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.