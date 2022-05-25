GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.23. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

