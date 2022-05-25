Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 1,425 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89.

