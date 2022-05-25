Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 550 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in HSBC were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HSBC by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($7.05) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 735 ($9.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.48) to GBX 525 ($6.61) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 550 ($6.92) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.43.

HSBC stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

