Glassman Wealth Services Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,806. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

