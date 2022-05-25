Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 249 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Novartis were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

