Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 257 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in CRH were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 166,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 671,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CRH by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. 1,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

About CRH (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.