Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 44 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

Fortinet stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,169. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.67 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $2,313,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

