Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SAP were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in SAP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in SAP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

SAP stock opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $92.94 and a 12-month high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($161.70) to €142.00 ($151.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($143.62) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Grupo Santander raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

