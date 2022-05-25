Glassman Wealth Services Sells 357 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

