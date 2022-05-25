Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 5,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter.
Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.