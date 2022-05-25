Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 5,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.