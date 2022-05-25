Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.95

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 2489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

GLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

