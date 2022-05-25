Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. 197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.