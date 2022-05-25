Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Cowen reduced their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,579. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

