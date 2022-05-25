Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GLUC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 12,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,315. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Glucose Health has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

