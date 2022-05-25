GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $416.50.

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

GNNDY stock opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.96. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $91.25 and a 52 week high of $286.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.4678 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

