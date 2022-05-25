GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $3.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in GoHealth by 331.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 161,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,719 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GoHealth by 215.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 352,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in GoHealth by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

