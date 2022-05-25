Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $11.76

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $11.42. Gold Fields shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 38,345 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on GFI. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,427,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,709,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 149,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,929,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,133,000 after acquiring an additional 351,849 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

