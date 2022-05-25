Gold Poker (GPKR) Hits Market Cap of $7,845.18

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $7,845.18 and $40.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,813.32 or 0.29547372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00496729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00034170 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

