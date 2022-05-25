Golden Goose Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $439,894.26 and approximately $302,903.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,932.27 or 0.29700806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00494375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033991 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,957.20 or 1.39512407 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

