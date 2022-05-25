Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

