Golff (GOF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $661,411.00

Golff (GOF) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Golff has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Golff has a total market cap of $629,089.85 and approximately $661,411.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golff Profile

Golff (CRYPTO:GOF) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

