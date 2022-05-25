Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Up 5.2%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.87. 1,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 789,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several research firms recently commented on GOSS. Raymond James lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.53.

The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

