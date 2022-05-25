Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,701 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 32,296 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in 3D Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 260,156 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,766,891 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $124,220,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,901 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,530 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $328,804. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.57.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

