Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,536 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,511 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 212,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coty by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,953,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

