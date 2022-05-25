Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 1,202.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

In related news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,557,793 shares of company stock valued at $156,177,226. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Olin Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.