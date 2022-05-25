Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,214 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $211.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $257.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.15 and a 200 day moving average of $213.15.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

