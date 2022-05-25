Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.