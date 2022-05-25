Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,411 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,967 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,430 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

