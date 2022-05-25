Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 801,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,337,000 after buying an additional 76,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,361,000 after buying an additional 78,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

Shares of FLT opened at $232.52 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

