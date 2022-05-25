Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in Atkore by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE ATKR opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.92.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,470 shares of company stock worth $2,735,983. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

