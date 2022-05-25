Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,453 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after buying an additional 297,485 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

