Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

