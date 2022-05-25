Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

AVGO stock opened at $524.20 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.53 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.50. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

