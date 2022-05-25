Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.08

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GRI opened at GBX 304.80 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 295.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 298.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.28). The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13.

GRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.91) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Grainger from GBX 285 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 358 ($4.50).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

