Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,503. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

