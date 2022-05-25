Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point upgraded Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of AJX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 138,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. Great Ajax has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $14.74.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

