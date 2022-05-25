Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPLGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GPL opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $93.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

