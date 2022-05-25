Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 42,555 shares.The stock last traded at $57.25 and had previously closed at $56.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $745.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

