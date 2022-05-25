Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.15

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and traded as high as $53.94. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 27,251 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $442.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

