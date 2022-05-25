Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 13,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 441,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.
GRIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $515.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIN)
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.