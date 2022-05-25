Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 13,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 441,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

GRIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

