Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $857.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $857.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $854.89 million to $864.70 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $775.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $3,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,858.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,309,321 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

