Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $3,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,858.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,309,321. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

