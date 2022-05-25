Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.66. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.