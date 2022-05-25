GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 34,025 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 243.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,025 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NiSource by 50.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at about $12,115,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in NiSource by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. 71,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

