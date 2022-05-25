GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 860.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,338 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Adecoagro worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adecoagro by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 395,227 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Adecoagro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,181,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after acquiring an additional 172,786 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,321,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Adecoagro by 5,060.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 653,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter.

Adecoagro stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,322. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $206.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

