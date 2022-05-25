GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE WRK traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. 44,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,102. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

WestRock Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.