GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.46 Million Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 197.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Cimpress worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.17. 432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,065. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.53. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $122.30.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $657.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.70 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

