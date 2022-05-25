GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 33,242 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 136.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Shares of BLMN traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 89,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,954. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

