GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 2,080 Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Graham by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE GHC traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $592.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $605.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $678.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.37%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

